Study Finds Flu Vaccine 48% Effective

If you got the flu shot this year, you don’t have to worry about getting sick anytime someone sneezes.

A report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality states that the current seasonal influenza vaccine is 48% effective in preventing flu-related medical visits.

The vaccine is most effective for children 6 month to 8 years with 53%.

For dults 50 to 64 it was 58% effective.

It is less effective for those ages 9-17, 19-49 and 65 and up.

“We know that influenza vaccine is a good but not perfect vaccine,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The current strain protects against the A(H3N2) strain.

