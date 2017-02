We’ll start by saying this: this is definitely clever. Adding bits of Harry Potter into the Beauty and the Beast trailer is genius.

We’re actually in love with the idea. Whenever you can make any HP reference, we’re happy.

The reason we have mixed feelings: you learn to love the Beast in Beauty and the Beast. But can we learn to love Lord Voldemort?? Especially when Hermione is playing Belle??

It just makes us have such conflicting emotions!

Watch it HERE!