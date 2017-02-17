Snuggies Are NOT Clothes, Court Rules

Sorry for those of you who enjoyed wearing snuggies out and about, a court just ruled that they are NOT legally considered clothes.

On Feb 10th, the US Court of International Trade ruled that the popular pajama-blanket is officially classified as JUST a blanket.

Why is this even important? Tax purposes.

The fight has been going on since 2010 with Snuggie maker Allstar Marketing Group fighting the US Department of Justice.

Under the new rules, Snuggie only pays a 8.5% tariff to import instead of the 14.9% tariff is they were considered a garment.

So win for them.

And for you because this will NOT in any way stop you from wearing Snuggie’s in public if you please… although, why would you?

Now… about Crocs. Are those things considered shoes?