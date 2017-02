It’s only February but Oreo’s new flavor has us feeling like it’s Easter time.

The rumor is true – Oreo’s just released Peeps flavored Oreo’s.

Instagram account @TheJunkFoodAisle reports that the Peeps Oreo’s are only available at certain Walmart’s.

Peeps Oreos have popped up on Walmart.com! I wouldn't run out just yet, but this does mean they should be out soon 😋 let us know if you find them! #thejunkfoodaisle A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:06am PST

As we get closer to Easter, they’ll be available at more stores.

The white filling has been replaced with a hot pink one, squished between two vanilla cookies.

Tell us – are you excited to try Oreo Peeps or are they taking things too far?