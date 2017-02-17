NSYNC will Reunite to Celebrate Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

By Robyn Collins

*NSYNC are getting back together—at least for a day.

The group will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame later this year, and all the members are planning to attend. “We’ll all be there!” Lance Bass told Entertainment Tonight. He added, “We’re doing something [special]. I don’t know if I can announce it yet… We just have to decide on a date. We’re terrible at planning things.”

It’s unclear whether “something” refers to a reunion performance, but one thing’s definite. *NSYNC will release a vinyl edition of their Christmas album to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Home for Christmas.

The group—Bass, Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez—has been on “hiatus” since 2002, but Bass said they’ve remained very close. “We talk daily… all five of us,” he said. “I would have to shoot you if you saw the stuff we wrote to each other. We bag on each other all day long… Those guys are my brothers and so we act like immature brothers all the time.”

The former boyband bandmates joined Timberlake onstage during his performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. They also celebrated a mini-reunion at JC Chasez’s 40th birthday last year.