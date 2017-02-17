TRENDING NOW:  | Selena Gomez's "It Ain't Me" | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Taco Bell Weddings

“Love Actually” Is Getting a Mini-Sequel

February 17, 2017 10:50 AM By Lizzy Buczak

We love this news, actually!

Everyone’s favorite movie, Love Actually, is getting the sequel treatment!

Now don’t get too excited – this will only be a 10 minute short film for British charity Comic Relief.

Many of the stars are returning for the short including Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth and Andrew Lincoln.

Lucia Moniz, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke, and Rowan Atkinson will all reprise their roles as well.

See pics from the set HERE!

The short, titled Red Nose Day Actually, is named after telethon broadcast Red Nose Day.

It will check up with the characters in the present, 14 years after we last saw them.

