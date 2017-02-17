[Listen] Justin Bieber Caught In A Fight On Camera

Showbiz Shelly
Beieber is going back to his old ways! The popstar was caught in a fight after headbutting a sideline watcher telling him to stop filming. He was apparently drunk and play fight with a friend and waned the guy to stop! Now rumors are flying that Selena’s new song “It Ain’t Me,” is ALL about Bieber and his toxic past. Do you believe it?
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
