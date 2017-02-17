TRENDING NOW:  | Selena Gomez's "It Ain't Me" | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Taco Bell Weddings

[Listen] Justin Bieber Caught In A Fight On Camera

February 17, 2017 6:30 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Beieber is going back to his old ways! The popstar was caught in a fight after headbutting a sideline watcher telling him to stop filming. He was apparently drunk and play fight with a friend and waned the guy to stop! Now rumors are flying that Selena’s new song “It Ain’t Me,” is ALL about Bieber and his toxic past. Do you believe it?

