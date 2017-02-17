TRENDING NOW:  | Selena Gomez's "It Ain't Me" | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Taco Bell Weddings

George & Amal Clooney Reveal Gender of Twins

February 17, 2017 10:57 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: amal clooney, George Clooney

The stars aligned for George Clooney and his wife Amal.

Shortly after announcing they were expecting twins, the couple revealed their babies sexes!

“It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl. That’s what I’ve been told,” George’s mother, Nina Clooney, said last weekend. “How marvelous! My husband and I are extremely excited.”

That’s right – it’s a boy AND a girl!

Reports say George is “excited but nervous” to become a father, especially since there are 2 babies on the way!

His friend Matt Damon revealed that he found out when Amal was only 8 weeks pregnant.

“I’m thrilled for him,” the actor continued. “She’s amazing. He hit the jackpot, just on every level. She is a remarkable woman. They’re gonna be great. They’re gonna be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky.”

Congrats to the couple!

 

