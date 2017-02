On one hand, nobody likes the cold. On the other hand, this warmth can’t be natural!

Weather is predicted to be in the low 60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This warmth will likely continue into next week!

According to CBS Chicago’s weather page, tomorrow will have a high of 61 degrees, Saturday will have a high of 63 and Sunday will have a high of 59. Monday and Tuesday will be even warmer, with predictions going as high as 65 and 61 degrees!

