Chicago Breaks Temperature Record As Mercury Soars Past 60

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago broke a 137-year-old record for warmth today, and we could see a couple more temperature records go by the wayside over the next few days.

The temperature hit 61 at O’Hare International Airport shortly after noon, on Friday, breaking the old Feb 17 record of 60 degrees set in 1880, according to the National Weather Service. By 2 p.m., the temperature had hit 65 at O’Hare.

#Chicago & #Rockford set 2/17 record highs! 60 so far at RFD breaks record set in 1981 (59) & 61 at ORD so far breaks record from 1880 (60). — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 17, 2017

Temperatures should be close to records every day at least through Monday, according to the latest forecasts.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Megan Glaros reports Saturday’s high is expected to be about 60, compared to the Feb. 18 record of 62 set in 1981, and Monday’s high is expected to be around 61, compared to the Feb. 20 record of 64 set in 1930, so a couple more records aren’t out of the question while this warm spell lasts.

