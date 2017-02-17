Best of: You Need To Try These Coffee Shops in Chicago

If you need a daily dose of java but don’t want to wait in that huge Starbucks line and need a quick change of scenery, we’ve got you.

We put together a list of some of the best coffee shops to check out around Chicago.

1.Bow Truss Coffee Roasters

Bow Truss serves up its own coffee blend with some rustic and hipster vibes. Don’t skimp on the donut, provided by guest bakers, when you check it out – you won’t regret it. (Multiple locations)

A little bit of love in every pour. A post shared by Bow Truss (@bowtruss) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:40am PST

2. La Colombe

The chain offers up unique coffee – like milkshake-y draft latte – so pop on by and give it a whirl. (Multiple locations)

Interview or date? 📷: @whoisjuego #MyLaColombe A post shared by La Colombe Coffee Roasters (@lacolombecoffee) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:07am PST

3. Big Shoulders Coffee

The main attraction? House roasted coffees topped with a skewered marshmallow. YUM! (1105 W. Chicago Ave)

Working in the lab. A post shared by Big Shoulders Coffee (@bigshoulderscoffee) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

4. Portage Grounds

This is your destination for distinctive coffee. Plus, you can always head over to the park with your pup right after enjoy a coconut latte on their patio! (5501 W. Irving Park Rd)

tag that friend (we all have one) that still insists on drinking iced drinks in single degree weather. 🌬😬🌨 A post shared by Portage Grounds (@portagegrounds) on Dec 13, 2016 at 7:30am PST

5. Gaslight Coffee Roasters

The shop has an industrial feel and huge open windows, which make sipping on some roasted coffee that much more enjoyable. Not to mention they have a gourmet chef so just grab lunch. (2385 N. Milwaukee)

on the way home and the craving for more coffee hit. @heritagebicycle is definitely one of our favorite places in the city. A post shared by gaslight coffee roasters (@gaslightcoffeeroasters) on Jun 2, 2015 at 2:01pm PDT

6. The Wormhole Coffee

Nestled in Wicker Park the drinks are reasonably priced and the interior boasts some wonderful movie memorabilia. (1462 N. Milwaukee)

Today is your last chance to get your donation in for Planned Parenthood, with a side of a Vanilla Bean and Pumpkin Vanilla Donut! 🦄🏳️‍🌈❤️ Beautiful regram from @alicastillo A post shared by The Wormhole Coffee (@thewormholecoffee) on Nov 20, 2016 at 6:58am PST

7. The Allis

Coffee with a side of luxury. The Allis is located inside the Soho House lobby and serves up cold-brew by local Metric Coffee alongside pastries and juices. (113 N. Green St.)