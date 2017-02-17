Best of: You Need To Try These Coffee Shops in Chicago

If you need a daily dose of java but don’t want to wait in that huge Starbucks line and need a quick change of scenery, we’ve got you.
We put together a list of some of the best coffee shops to check out around Chicago.
Bow Truss serves up its own coffee blend with some rustic and hipster vibes. Don’t skimp on the donut, provided by guest bakers, when you check it out – you won’t regret it. (Multiple locations)
The chain offers up unique coffee – like milkshake-y draft latte – so pop on by and give it a whirl. (Multiple locations)
The main attraction? House roasted coffees topped with a skewered marshmallow. YUM! (1105 W. Chicago Ave)
This is your destination for distinctive coffee. Plus, you can always head over to the park with your pup right after enjoy a coconut latte on their patio! (5501 W. Irving Park Rd)
The shop has an industrial feel and huge open windows, which make sipping on some roasted coffee that much more enjoyable. Not to mention they have a gourmet chef so just grab lunch. (2385 N. Milwaukee)
Nestled in Wicker Park the drinks are reasonably priced and the interior boasts some wonderful movie memorabilia. (1462 N. Milwaukee)
Coffee with a side of luxury. The Allis is located inside the Soho House lobby and serves up cold-brew by local Metric Coffee alongside pastries and juices. (113 N. Green St.)