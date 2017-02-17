A Bar With a Hot Tub Just Opened in Chicago’s River North Neighborhood

Tired of the same old bar routine? We don’t blame you.

In fact, we have a solution – a hot tub hotel bar.

Bunny Slope, a basement bar decorated like a ski lodge, has just opened its doors in the Windy City.

From the Fifty/50 Restaurant Group, Bunny Slope is located in the lower level of the Acme Hotel (15 E. Ohio St.).

The “hot tub bar” has a fireplace, log cabin walls, ski and snowflake decorations and well, a hot tub.

Don’t worry if you aren’t comfortable tubbing it up with strangers – the bar is only available for private parties (with a capacity of 18) and requires reservations.

The room costs $150 for every 2 hours; minimum for drinks is $75 Sundays-Wednesdays and $125 Thursday- Sundays.

It also comes with bathrobes, towels, a standing shower and other amenities.

As for the drinks, they’re inspired by European après culture and are served chilled… since you’re in a hot tub!

So if you were looking for something different to do for your birthday/bachelor/bachelorette party this year, this might just be it!