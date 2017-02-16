TRENDING NOW:  | Starbucks Ice Cream  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Crossroads 15th Anniversary

WATCH: Justin Bieber Caught On Camera Fighting

February 16, 2017 10:27 AM By Nikki
Filed Under: Altercation, attacking a man Cleveland, Beliebers, Brawl, caught on camera, dance music, fighting, fist fight, Justin Bieber, Ohio, pop music, sexy, violence

Justin Bieber is in trouble again!

This time, Biebs was caught on camera fighting a dude in Cleveland 6 months ago. We’re hearing about it now because well, it’s making it’s way to court.

The alleged victim told cops Justin grabbed his sunglasses, forcing him to take a picture of the singer.

Justin got pissed and went into attack mode.

The victim claims Justin’s people got in on the fight.

The alleged victim says he went to the hospital with various injuries, including a concussion.

TMZ got the video:

 

More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live