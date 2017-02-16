WATCH: Justin Bieber Caught On Camera Fighting

Justin Bieber is in trouble again!

This time, Biebs was caught on camera fighting a dude in Cleveland 6 months ago. We’re hearing about it now because well, it’s making it’s way to court.

The alleged victim told cops Justin grabbed his sunglasses, forcing him to take a picture of the singer.

Justin got pissed and went into attack mode.

The victim claims Justin’s people got in on the fight.

The alleged victim says he went to the hospital with various injuries, including a concussion.

TMZ got the video: