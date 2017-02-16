TRENDING NOW:  | Starbucks Ice Cream  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Crossroads 15th Anniversary

WATCH: Charlie Puth Gives Acting a Try on This Week’s Episode of “Life In Pieces”

February 16, 2017 11:59 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Charlie Puth, life in pieces

Charlie Puth will make an appearance in Life in Pieces this week.

In this week’s episode, Tim (Dan Bakkedahl) gets backstage passes to the Grammys (best dad ever) thanks to his patient Charlie Puth.

Being a regular dad, he dresses up in all leather, sneaks into Puth’s dressing room and accidentally breaks his guitar while singing a song about his underpants.

His daughter Samantha (Holly Barrett) is mortified and it only gets worse when Puth walks in and sees the mess, which Tim blames on Shawn Mendes!

Check out the teaser below:

The series airs on Thursday on CBS.
