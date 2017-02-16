The United Center is Finally Getting Its Own “L” Stop

Getting to the United Center using public transportation is about to get much easier.

The Chicago Transit Authority announced that they have plans for a Green Line “L” station stop at Damen and Lake, just 1.5 blocks from

One of the UC’s biggest disadvantages was the lac of public transportation.

Those attending concerts or Hawks games have to either drive and pay roughly $30 for parking OR take an Uber and stand in traffic.

The closest L stop is currently a mile away, which isn’t ideal, especially in the wintertime and during the night, which is when most events take place.

“Today, we close the transit gap and provide local residents and businesses with the new station they have been asking for,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement.

The new addition is bound to make fans very happy but there’s a downside – opening is set for mid 2020!

Station design is set to begin this summer. The CTA reports it will use $50 million in “tax increment financing” to fund the station.

Construction is set to complete in the third quarter of 2018.

Hey, at least moves are being made in the right direction…. FINALLY!