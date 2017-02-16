The B96 Top 8 at 8 : Selenators Come Thru!

New music from Selena Gomez and Kygo hasn’t even been out 24-hours yet! Thanks to the Selenators it’s already on the Top 8 at 8 tonight! See where below:
The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 02/16/17:
8- The Chainsmokers and Emily Warren “Paris”
7- Marian Hill “Down”
6- Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa “Scared to be Lonely”
5- The Weeknd and Daft Punk “I Feel it Coming”
4- Selena Gomez and Kygo “It Ain’t Me”
3- Rihanna “Love on the Brain”
2- MGK and Camila Cabella “Bad Things”
1- Clean Bandit and Sean Paul “Rockabye”