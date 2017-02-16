TRENDING NOW:  | Selena Gomez's "It Ain't Me" | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Taco Bell Weddings

The B96 Top 8 at 8 : Selenators Come Thru!

February 16, 2017 8:22 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: Camila Cabello, Chicago, Clean Bandit, Daft Punk, dua lipa, emily warren, Kygo, Marian Hill, Martin Garrix, MGK, RIhanna, Sean Paul, Selena Gomez, The Chainsmokers, the weeknd, Top 8 at 8

New music from Selena Gomez and Kygo hasn’t even been out 24-hours yet! Thanks to the Selenators it’s already on the Top 8 at 8 tonight! See where below:

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 02/16/17:

8- The Chainsmokers and Emily Warren “Paris”

7- Marian Hill “Down”

6- Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa “Scared to be Lonely”

5- The Weeknd and Daft Punk “I Feel it Coming”

4- Selena Gomez and Kygo “It Ain’t Me”

3- Rihanna “Love on the Brain”

2- MGK and Camila Cabella “Bad Things”

1- Clean Bandit and Sean Paul “Rockabye”

