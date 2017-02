WHAT?! The Chainsmokers are not #1 tonight on the 9 Most Wanted?! You know what that means! You picked a new #1! See who it is below:

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 02/06/17:

9- Maroon 5 “Don’t Wanna Know”

8- Shawn Mendes “Mercy”

7- Bebe Rexha “I Got You”

6- Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”

5- Katy Perry “Chained to the Rhythm”

4- The Weeknd and Daft Punk “I Feel it Coming”

3- Selena Gomez and Kygo “It Ain’t Me”

2- The Chainsmokers and Emily Warren “Paris”

1- MGK and Camila Cabella “Bad Things”