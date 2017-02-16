TRENDING NOW:  | Starbucks Ice Cream  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Crossroads 15th Anniversary

Ryan Murphy Reveals Season 7 of “American Horror Story” Will Be About 2016 Election

February 16, 2017 11:04 AM By Lizzy Buczak
American Horror Story, Donald Trump

For the first time ever – we may have been onto something.

Ryan Murphy revealed that the next installment of American Horror Story  will be based on the recent 2016 election.

“Well, I don’t have a title, but the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through. So I think that will be interesting for a lot of people,” the creator told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen.

Did Ryan get inspired by all of our memes? Probably. But he probably also realized there was nothing scarier than the reality we were experiencing.

Here’s what it could possibly look like:

 

We know Alec Baldwin does a great “comedy” Trump but with his acting skills, he could probably pull off creepy Trump easily.
Deadline has already confirmed the return of Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters for the season. Will we possibly see a show focused on Trump’s past and upbringing?
Tell us your thoughts!
