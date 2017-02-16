TRENDING NOW:  | Selena Gomez's "It Ain't Me" | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Taco Bell Weddings

Our Dreams Are Coming True! *NSYNC is REUNITING!!

February 16, 2017 7:17 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Music being released AND a reunion from *NSYNC !?

IS THIS A DREAM?

Lance Bass says it’s REAL!

This year marks the 20th anniversary of their first album release so to celebrate they are re-releasing their Christmas album on vinyl! (Did you just put that at the top of your list?Me too!)

So what about new music? Well there are no plans BUT they do talk about it.

And if you weren’t already panting on the floor…

Lance also says that *NSYNC is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year and ALL 5 GUYS WILL BE THERE FOR THE CEREMONY = reunion!! Yes, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick all together again!

If it all seems to good to believe, check out Lance himself talking to Entertainment Tonight about it here:

So on a scale of 1-10 how excited are you??

