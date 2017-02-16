[Listen] The Weeknd Has An Epic Dis For Bieber

Showbiz Shelly
The Weeknd throws MAJOR SHADE at Justin Bieber in a recent rap verse with on a Canadian rappers new song. The lyrics say: “I think your girl, think your girl fell in love with me / She say my f–k and my tongue game a remedy / Oh yeah, yeah, I just hit a lick and I know you feelin’ some way / I just took that chick, and I know you feelin’ some way, oh yeah / She just want a n—- like me, you feelin’ some way, way, way, yeah.” YIKES! Will Bieber make a comeback?
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
