[Listen] Showbiz Smackdown: Jasmine From Hammond

February 16, 2017 7:15 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Jasmine is ready to play! Will she sense what question she got wrong?

“This Is Us” star, Chrissy Metz says she had 81 cents in the bank when she landed the role of Kate. She was also on American Horror Story. Which American Horror Story version did she star on?

 

