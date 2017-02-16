Justin Bieber Busted By Beliebers!

Just when you think the Biebs has gotten his act together he pulls some mess like this!

Justin was due in court for a deposition (on charges that he used a sample of a song in “Sorry” he didn’t get the rights for) but hours before he was suppose to be there his lawyers said he was “sick” and couldn’t make it!

It happens right?

Yes, but his beloved Beliebers posted videos of Justin out just hours before he was suppose to report to court…and well he was chugging booze at a club and then a house party.

Watch here:

While his fans were just letting other fans know where he was…it turned in to evidence to bust him! *Don’t get upset with the Beliebers! Remember, Justin can’t get in trouble if he’s not doing anything wrong!

If Justin was sick, it may have just been a hangover :0

To make matters worse, the people suing Justin actually moved the trial to L.A. (from Nashville) to make it more convenient for him.

Team Biebs is not saying anything right now.