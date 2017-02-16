It’s a Miracle – We Haven’t Had Snow in Over 60 DAYS

Are we still living in Chicago or is this some kind of alternate, magical universe?

This has been a winter for the history books, not because it was so cold and snowy but because we’ve have unusually warm weather and a snow drought.

I never thought I’d be THAT happy to hear “drought.”

The city has NOT experienced a 1″ or more snow since December 17, which was more than 60 days ago.

If we keep this up, we’re about to break the record, which was set back in 1921-1922 The longest the city went without snow during meteorological winter was 66 days!

If no snow falls until Wednesday, Feb 22 we’ll have successfully gone 67 days without 1″ or more of snow.

Not to mention this is the WARMEST winter I can remember and 2016 was overall the warmest year.

Maybe living in Chicago during winter isn’t so bad after all?