“I Do” – Taco Bell Adds Wedding Ceremonies To Menu This Summer

Two words you rarely hear together – Taco Bell and wedding.

But if you’re planning a wedding, you might want to look into getting married at your favorite fast food taco stop.

The chain announced that it’s dipping its toes in the wedding game.

Wedding ceremonies will only take place at Taco Bell’s Las Vegas Cantina flagship location since that’s where the Taco Bell wedding chapel is. (It’s seriously a thing.)

For the reception, you and your guests can enjoy an abundance of delicious tacos for the mere price of $600. (Just be sure not to get Doritos Locos powder on your white dress!)

Want to be the 1st couple to get married in the chapel inside our Las Vegas Taco Bell? Go to https://t.co/IGnNuADGjB to learn more. pic.twitter.com/vygz8jTFbh — Taco Bell (@tacobell) February 14, 2017

If you know anything about weddings, that’s a serious bargain especially because you also get a Taco Bell garter, bow tie, two “Just Married” tee’s, and a batch of Taco-Bell champagne flute.

As a desert, the chain will provide Cinnabon Delights.

Taco Bell weddings will start taking place in the summer so “taco bout it” – this could be the wedding of your dreams.