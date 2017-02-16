TRENDING NOW:  | Starbucks Ice Cream  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Crossroads 15th Anniversary

Here’s What’s Closed Today For #ADayWithoutImmigrants In Chicago

February 16, 2017 10:46 AM By Nikki
Today, major cities nationwide are having #ADayWithoutImmigrants to show Trump how important immigrants are to growth, economy and the fabric of America.

The rally in Chicago starts at 11am in Union Park.

Many children with immigrants in their family are not going to school today.

Many businesses have closed for the day so their workers can participate. Tons of restaurants and shops in Pilsen, Little Village, all Rick Bayless restaurants, Pete’s Market.

In 2015, 7.1 million restaurant workers in the U.S. were immigrants, versus 5.1 million who were native born.

 

