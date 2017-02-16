Pansy Parkinson is stripping down for Playboy.

Scarlett Byrne, who appeared in The Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, will be featured in the first issue of Playboy to feature nudes… since the magazine banned them a year ago.

In one of the photos, Byrne stands on a staircase wearing only a black top.

In a second photo, the former Vampire Diaries actress stands on a balcony, draped in a silky sheet.

“I’m very proud to be a part of the March/April issue of Playboy. I penned a short essay along with my pictorial titled, ‘The Feminist Mystique’,” Byrne wrote in the caption. “A big thank you to @Playboy, the creative team, and @cooperbhefner for such a unique opportunity. #NakedIsNormal”

It’s important to point out that Byrne is engaged to Hugh Hefner’s son and Playboy Chief Creative Officer Cooper Hefner.

Happy Thanksgiving 🦃 A post shared by scarlett (@scarleybyrne) on Nov 24, 2016 at 5:23pm PST

Earlier this week, Cooper announced that the magazine would be bringing back the nudity portion with its March/April issue.