Happy Birthday To The Weekend!

The Weeknd is 27 today!

We know he celebrated earlier this week by performing at the GRAMMYs and then partying it up at Dave & Busters with some of his rapper friends. And they didn’t pay for any of it because his GF Selena Gomez footed the $30 thousand dollar bill!

How do you think the two of them will be celebrating this weekend?

This also marks The Weeknd’s entry into the “27 club” and that isn’t necessarily a good thing.

That “club” (White Lighter Curse) refers to all the artists and actors who died at age 27 from overindulgence in narcotics. Some of the most famous – Amy Winehouse, Kurt Cobain, River Phoenix, Jimmy Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Jim Morrison.