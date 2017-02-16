TRENDING NOW:  | Starbucks Ice Cream  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Crossroads 15th Anniversary

Greg Maddux Pranks Kris Bryant By Dressing In Disguise, Serving As A Sound Man

February 16, 2017 12:04 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Kris Bryant

(CBS) During spring training in 2016, Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant pranked a community college baseball team in Mesa, Ariz., by acting like star transfer “Roy from Europe.”

This time around, Bryant had the tables turned on him.

In a new prank that was facilitated by Red Bull, Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux dresses in disguise, including a thick beard, and initially serves as a “sound man” while Bryant goes through a workout and takes batting practice. Maddux gives Bryant some lip and then takes over as the batting practice pitcher. Maddux unleashes a few nasty pitches before Bryant realizes it’s him.

Check it out.

