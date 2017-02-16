CTA Clarifies Bag Checks, Says They Are Not Related To Immigration

On Wednesday, the CTA began random bag checks at their Addison Red Line stop and it left travelers very confused and concerned.

Especially when rumors that the checks were immigration related and being conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The CTA has released a statement addressing the rumors and assuring everyone, they are NOT immigration related.

“We want to be very clear that there have been NO incidences of ID checkpoints for purposes of verifying immigration status anywhere on CTA by the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) service (nor any other agency) on our system,” CTA said in a statement.

“We do not participate in or support this type of activity,” the CTA added.

A statement on rumors of immigration ID checks on CTA…These rumors are false and we want you to know all are welcome on CTA. pic.twitter.com/qTZsKY1aRS — cta (@cta) February 15, 2017

ICE also told Chicagoist that they were not involved in the bag check.

The checks were reportedly a part of the a Mobile Explosives Screening Team operation, a terrorism-deterrnece program.