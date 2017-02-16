TRENDING NOW:  | Starbucks Ice Cream  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Crossroads 15th Anniversary

CTA Clarifies Bag Checks, Says They Are Not Related To Immigration

February 16, 2017 12:09 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Cta

On Wednesday, the CTA began random bag checks at their Addison Red Line stop and it left travelers very confused and concerned.

Especially when rumors that the checks were immigration related and being conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The CTA has released a statement addressing the rumors and assuring everyone, they are NOT immigration related.

“We want to be very clear that there have been NO incidences of ID checkpoints for purposes of verifying immigration status anywhere on CTA by the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) service (nor any other agency) on our system,” CTA said in a statement.

“We do not participate in or support this type of activity,” the CTA added.

ICE also told Chicagoist that they were not involved in the bag check.

The checks were reportedly a part of the a Mobile Explosives Screening Team operation, a terrorism-deterrnece program.

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live