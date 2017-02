Chuck E. Cheese’s run in Oak Lawn is coming to an end.

The restaurant, which has had it’s faire share of media attention for fights and more recently, a shooting, will be shut down by December 1.

Village trustees agreed to the deal, despite wanting to shut doors immediately in order to avoid a fight, which may have kept doors open much longer.

Owners of the Chuck E. Cheese will be looking for a new location near/around Oak Lawn.

