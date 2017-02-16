“Bae” Does NOT Mean What You Think! Oops

Use the word “bae” on the regular? Well it is NOT what you think it means! LOL!

So Urban Dictionary has the definition we all know:

Bae: “Before Anyone Else” Or another way to say babe or baby.

Now get ready for the REAL meaning…

The word “bae,” which is usually used to describe someone who comes “before anyone else,” has a very different meaning in Danish. It means poop. To add insult to injury, it means “bye” in Icelandic.

LOL!

Not being Danish, who knew right?

I guess if your “bae” is the sh*t it all kinda works out in the end huh? ha ha