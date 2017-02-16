TRENDING NOW:  | Selena Gomez's "It Ain't Me" | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Taco Bell Weddings

“Bae” Does NOT Mean What You Think! Oops

February 16, 2017 8:11 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: bae, bae means poop, bye, Danish, Icelandic, poop, urban dictionary

Use the word “bae” on the regular? Well it is NOT what you think it means! LOL!

So Urban Dictionary has the definition we all know:

Bae: “Before Anyone Else” Or another way to say babe or baby.

Now get ready for the REAL meaning…

The word “bae,” which is usually used to describe someone who comes “before anyone else,” has a very different meaning in Danish. It means poop. To add insult to injury, it means “bye” in Icelandic.

LOL!

Not being Danish, who knew right?

I guess if your “bae” is the sh*t it all kinda works out in the end huh? ha ha

