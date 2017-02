Chance the Rapper, who won 3 GRAMMYS during Sunday’s show, stopped by to chat with us during the Pre-Grammy interview portion.

He shouted out some of his favorite places in Chicago, talked about his music and even dished about his relationship with Barack Obama.

But the best part? When he realized he was talking to THE B96 from Chicago.

Watch the interview above, powered by ComEd, and see him geek out!