This “Chicago P.D” Actress Just Announced She’s Pregnant!

February 15, 2017 9:20 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Congrats are in order for Chicago PD’s Marina Squerciati!

The actress is about to take on a new role in her life – mom!

Marina, who plays police officer Burgess on the hit TV show, made the baby announcement on Facebook this morning writing,

“SURPRISE! It’s been hard to keep the secret 1f910 This Chicago P.D Actress Just Announced Shes Pregnant!🤐, but since Mima USA sent me the COOLEST stroller (& matching bag) in the world, I thought: what better way to tell you all the news?! (Don’t be surprised to see Burgess holding A LOT of file folders in front of her stomach on #ChicagoPD.) #expecting#babyonboard #mimausa #MIMA 1f476 1f3fb This Chicago P.D Actress Just Announced Shes Pregnant!👶🏻 — with Mima.”

Anyone else think they should just write her pregnancy into the show and have Rozek be the daddy?

