This “Chicago P.D” Actress Just Announced She’s Pregnant!

Congrats are in order for Chicago PD’s Marina Squerciati!

The actress is about to take on a new role in her life – mom!

Marina, who plays police officer Burgess on the hit TV show, made the baby announcement on Facebook this morning writing,

“SURPRISE! It’s been hard to keep the secret 🤐, but since Mima USA sent me the COOLEST stroller (& matching bag) in the world, I thought: what better way to tell you all the news?! (Don’t be surprised to see Burgess holding A LOT of file folders in front of her stomach on #ChicagoPD.) #expecting#babyonboard #mimausa #MIMA 👶🏻 — with Mima.”

Anyone else think they should just write her pregnancy into the show and have Rozek be the daddy?