TRENDING NOW:  | Valentine's Day Freebies | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun

The Full-Length Trailer For ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ Is Finally Here

February 15, 2017 9:26 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: carpool karaoke

For all you Carpool Karaoke fans out there, did you see the short trailer during The Grammy’s?

The full one is finally here and it looks like a joyride!

This is the deal: every week, new episodes, new stars!

Apple Music is giving you weekly content of our favorite James Corden bit and thank goodness for that!

In the series, James gives the wheel to other celebrities and artists. We’ll be seeing Alicia Keys singing with John Legend, Ariana Grande with Seth McFarlane and Blake Shelton and Chelsea Handler.

And not to mention Metallica singing Rihanna’s “Diamonds.”

Check out the trailer in the player above!

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App
PHOTOS: Walk the Moon Performs At B96!

Listen Live