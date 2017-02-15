The Full-Length Trailer For ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ Is Finally Here

For all you Carpool Karaoke fans out there, did you see the short trailer during The Grammy’s?

The full one is finally here and it looks like a joyride!

This is the deal: every week, new episodes, new stars!

Apple Music is giving you weekly content of our favorite James Corden bit and thank goodness for that!

In the series, James gives the wheel to other celebrities and artists. We’ll be seeing Alicia Keys singing with John Legend, Ariana Grande with Seth McFarlane and Blake Shelton and Chelsea Handler.

And not to mention Metallica singing Rihanna’s “Diamonds.”

Check out the trailer in the player above!