The B96 9 Most Wanted : Couples for the Win!

Tonight’s 9 Most Wanted had your votes picking duos like crazy! DJ Snake and the Biebs, Ariana Grande & Future, MGK & Camila! So who took the top spot? See below:

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 02/15/17:

9- DJ Snake and Justin Bieber “Let Me Love You”

8- Marian Hill “Down”

7- The Weeknd and Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”

6- Ariana Grande and Future “Everyday”

5- Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa “Scared to be Lonely”

4- Shawn Mendes “Mercy”

3- MGK and Camila Cabello “Bad Things”

2- Clean Bandit and Sean Paul “Rockabye”

1- Zayn and Taylor Swift “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”