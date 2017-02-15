TRENDING NOW:  | Valentine's Day Freebies | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun

Selena Gomez Gave BF The Weeknd $30K Birthday Present

February 15, 2017 10:42 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Selena Gomez wasn’t able to attend The Weeknd’s 27th birthday event but she did pay for it.

The Weeknd celebrated his birthday with a few friends – think French Montana, 2 Chainz, Big Sean – at Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood.

TMZ reports that the guys rented out the place from 11pm to 2am and enjoyed open bar and tons of games.

Selena was in New York for Fashion Week at the time but made it up to her bae by paying their whole tab…. a $30 thousand dollar tab.

Abel’s real birthday is Feb. 16th so maybe they’ll celebrate together then? Will she spend even more money on him?

