TRENDING NOW:  | Starbucks Ice Cream  Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Crossroads 15th Anniversary

Rihanna Got Flowers from WHO on Valentine’s Day?!

February 15, 2017 8:39 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: Chris Brown, exes, flowers, got flowers from, RIhanna, sent flowers, Valentine's Day

We’ve all been guilt of sending that text to an ex when you’re lonely – so with yesterday being Valentine’s Day you know they were flying like crazy…but this takes it to a whole new level in my book!

Allegedly, Chris Brown got caught up in  his emotions and sent Valentine’s flowers to Rihanna…and her Momma!

A source close to Chris says:

It was the least he could do for two women he has the utmost love and respect for. The genuine gesture was to show them how special they are and let them know they’re on his mind on a day like this.

I mean they did date after the “incident” so she made peace with it and forgave him on some level.

I think I’d just be weirded out that an ex sent me and my Mom flowers. But maybe that’s more about me than her?! ha ha

What do you think of the gesture? Sweet? Next?

Do you think it’s a sign of a reconciliation?

More from Rebecca Ortiz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live