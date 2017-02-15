Rihanna Got Flowers from WHO on Valentine’s Day?!

We’ve all been guilt of sending that text to an ex when you’re lonely – so with yesterday being Valentine’s Day you know they were flying like crazy…but this takes it to a whole new level in my book!

Allegedly, Chris Brown got caught up in his emotions and sent Valentine’s flowers to Rihanna…and her Momma!

A source close to Chris says:

It was the least he could do for two women he has the utmost love and respect for. The genuine gesture was to show them how special they are and let them know they’re on his mind on a day like this.

I mean they did date after the “incident” so she made peace with it and forgave him on some level.

I think I’d just be weirded out that an ex sent me and my Mom flowers. But maybe that’s more about me than her?! ha ha

What do you think of the gesture? Sweet? Next?

Do you think it’s a sign of a reconciliation?