Just your normal afternoon with a few World Series Champions!

If you aren’t aware, it’s Spring Training AKA it’s BASEBALL season!

ICYMI: it's baseball season. A post shared by cubs (@cubs) on Feb 15, 2017 at 7:04am PST

While we won’t be seeing Grandpa Rossy on the field this year, he’s still working for the Cubs so there will be more antics between these three throughout the 2017 season:

Bryzzo back at the office. #SpringTraining A post shared by cubs (@cubs) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:26am PST

