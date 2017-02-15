PIC: “Hot Felon” Just Made His Catwalk Debut at NYFW

Remember Jeremy Meeks?

How could you forget him honestly. He was dubbed the “hot felon” after his mug shot went viral on Facebook.

Women everywhere were obsessed with him, even trying to convince the law to forgive his felony weapons charges.

Meeks paid his time, signed a modeling contract and was finally able to trade in his orange jumpsuit for some couture!

The felon-turned-model made his debut at New York Fashion Week in Philipp Plein’s show.

Check him out strutting his stuff down the runway:

Getting arrested might have been the best thing to happened to Meeks. Let’s hope he learned his lesson and changed his ways because we wouldn’t want to see him screw up such a great second chance!