OMG! Starbucks Will Start Serving Ice Cream & Coffee Concoction

How is this not a thing yet?

Starbucks announced that it will be bringing ice cream to over 100 stores in Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Maryland and Washington, D.C starting February 15.

And we’re not just talking a scoop of vanilla that you’d get at Dunkin Donuts.

The chain is going the extra mile and serving up ice cream based affogatos, cold-brew malts and cold-brew floats.

For those who aren’t familiar with the Italian dessert, an affogato is hot espresso poured over vanilla ice cream, which melts the ice-cream, marrying the creamy and coffee flavors into one delicious treat.

The ice cream will come from a small-batch, artisan ice-cream maker, Mora Iced Creamery.

TODAY reports that the treat will cost you somewhere between $5.25 and $6.

Here’s a bit more detail on each delicious coffee/ice cream mashup.

• Classic Affogato (5.5 ounces, $6): Two shots of our Reserve small-lot espresso poured over vanilla ice cream

• House Affogato (6 ounces, $6.50): Two shots of our Reserve small-lot espresso with a touch of demerara syrup poured over vanilla ice cream and dusted with cinnamon

• Cold Brew Float (12 or 16 ounces, $7.50 or $8): Our Reserve small-lot cold brew with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream. With nitro, $8.50 or $9

• Cold Brew Malt (12 ounces, $8.50): An ultra-thick spindle-blended malted milkshake with our Reserve small-lot cold brew, vanilla ice cream and chocolate bitters