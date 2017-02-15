Natasha Bassett Hopes Britney Spears Will Watch Lifetime Biopic

Lifetime is premiering it’s Britney Spears biopic Britney Ever After this weekend and actress Natasha Bassett hopes Britney herself tunes in.

This seems rather unlikely considering Spears did not give her blessing fort he documentary.

Bassett, who will portray the pop-star, told US Weekly, “I have so much respect and admiration for Britney and what attracted me to doing this movie is that it’s truly a feminist story at its core. And as a feminist myself, I was inspired to tell the story of a woman’s journey. She was faced with so many challenges, but she comes out at the end so strong and on top.”

RELATED: Watch *NSYNC Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Britney Spears

The documentary includes some of Spears’ darker days, including her 2007 head shaving incident and umbrella attack on the paparazzi.

Bassett however assures that it’s main focus is how Britney picked herself up and climbed back to the top.

“It shines a really positive light on her, how one of the world’s greatest entertainers — she’s also a mom of two gorgeous boys [Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10, with ex-husband Kevin Federline] — bounced back after a really trying time in her life. It shines a light on all these positive attributes of her personality,” Bassett continues. “So I can only hope she watches it and knows how much respect and admiration I have for her.”

Another actor hoping Britney gives to biopic a chance? Her ex-bf Justin Timberlake.

RELATED: New Preview For Lifetime’s Britney Spears Biopic Features Justin Timberlake, Kevin Federline

Okay fine, it isn’t ACTUALLY JT but rather the actor who plays him, Nathan Keyes.

Having portrayed Justin and diving deep into that part of Britney’s life, I feel a deep sense of love for her,” Keyes says of Spears.

“There’s so many feelings involved, but mainly I would just hope that she would tune in and know that it’s all about love. Ultimately, we’re celebrating where she is today. It’s huge what she has accomplished in her life.”

Remember to set your DVRs for this Saturday (Feb 18th) at 7pm ct!