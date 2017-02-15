Meet Logan, American Girl’s Very First Boy Doll!

It’s a boy!

American Girl just announced their first male doll – a first in the brands 31-year-history.

The boy is named Logan Everett and rocks brown hair, a hipster tee and dark jeans.

He also plays drums in a band for another new doll, Nashville songwriter Tenney Grant.

“A boy character has been a top request from our fans for decades,” Julie Parks, a spokesperson for American Girl, told ABC News. “We do an enormous amount of research with girls and their parents, and the one thing we’ve heard loud and clear is a desire for more — specifically more characters and stories from today — with more experiences, more diversity, and more interests.”

Many customers shared their frustration over the addition of a boy doll and criticized the brand for losing what made the dolls original – the historically accurate clothing and backstory.

Mattel said they will continue offering historical character but felt a huge need to include a doll of a different gender.

Other dolls being added in 2017 include Gabriela McBride, an African-American who loves spoken poetry because it helps her overcome a stutter, Z Yang a Korean-American filmmaker, an historical Hawaiian character Nanea.

What are your thoughts on the latest addition? Are you Team Logan?

Here’s a quick look at Twitter’s thoughts:

AMERICAN GIRL JUST CAME OUT WITH A BOY DOLL THIS IS SO CUTE I LOVE BREAKING GENDER STEREOTYPES pic.twitter.com/VzLQRPVu6h — tess (@commonIove) February 14, 2017

The new American Girl boy doll looks like he would say "I'm really into rap," but the only rapper he actually listens to is G-Eazy. pic.twitter.com/EBzQQkg3Zc — Trevor Jones (@jonestm97) February 15, 2017