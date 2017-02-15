[Listen] Sticky Situations: Unsaved Number

Showbiz Shelly
Renee was being flirty when she was snuggly with her BF on the couch and sent him a text message. When she looked at his phone her number was NOT saved! It’s only been a month, but she knew something was off when he cancelled v day plans. Bill has no shame and tells Renee, it was Leslie’s turn in the rotation! When is a good time to save a number in your phone?
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
