TRENDING NOW:  | Valentine's Day Freebies | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun

[Listen] Sticky Situations: Unsaved Number

February 15, 2017 8:15 AM By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under: B96, cheaters, Cheating, guys, love, love letters, notes, relationships, Sticky Situations, The J Show

Renee was being flirty when she was snuggly with her BF on the couch and sent him a text message. When she looked at his phone her number was NOT saved! It’s only been a month, but she knew something was off when he cancelled v day plans. Bill has no shame and tells Renee, it was Leslie’s turn in the rotation! When is a good time to save a number in your phone?

More from Showbiz Shelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live