[Listen] Britney Spears Clapsback To Katy Perry’s Dis!

February 15, 2017 8:15 AM By Showbiz Shelly
During an interview at the Grammys, Katy Perry made a sly comment that she is doing OK because she hasn’t shaved her head. Many pop fans took this as a dis to Britney Spears’ 2007 breakdown. So Britney heard about the comment and posted on Instagram with love!

