[Listen] Britney Spears Clapsback To Katy Perry’s Dis!

Showbiz Shelly
During an interview at the Grammys, Katy Perry made a sly comment that she is doing OK because she hasn’t shaved her head. Many pop fans took this as a dis to Britney Spears’ 2007 breakdown. So Britney heard about the comment and posted on Instagram with love!
Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown.
