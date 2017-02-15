TRENDING NOW:  | Valentine's Day Freebies | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun

Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie Returns to School After Being Hospitalized

February 15, 2017 11:39 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Good news for the Spears family!

Jamie Lynn’s daughter, Maddie Aldridge, is doing much better after being hospitalized and listed in “critical condition.”

The 8-year-old was off roading with her family when her vehicle flipped stranding her underwater for several minutes.

Maddie was released from the hospital a week later, just in time to return to school and hand out Valentine’s Day goodies.

“Maddie isn’t quite ready to return to school, but her doctors did clear her to bring in her Valentine’s Day treats to her class today,” Jamie Lynn captioned a photo of her daughter holding up candy. “It made her so happy to see her friends, and be able to give them such cute treats. It was a great moment for us after everything that has happened. We are so thankful to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the ones we love, and we don’t take a second of it for granted ❤️Happy Valentine’s Day❤️”

