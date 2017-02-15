Hilary Duff’s Ex-Husband Investigated For Rape

Mike Comrie, Hilary Duff’s ex-husband and former New York Islander, has been accused of rape.

TMZ reports a woman has come forward saying that she met the ex-NHL player at a bar on Saturday night and went back with him to his condo in West LA.

The unidentified woman says that Comrie raped her multiple times.

Reports say Comrie insists the sex was consensual and that he’s known the woman for a “long time.”

Another sources says it was a 3 way sex encounter with another woman, who did not file a complaint.

The victim reportedly went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and received a rape kit.

Duff and Comrie married in August 2010 and welcome son Luca in 2012.

No other information is known at this time.