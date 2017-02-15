Elena Is Alive & Confused In New Teaser For Series Finale of “The Vampire Diaries”

Hello stranger.

Elena Gilbert is making her big return to The Vampire Diaries and we have a sneak peek of it.

We haven’t seen Elena since the season six finale, when she fell into a deep slumber because of her connection to Bonnie. Thanks to Kai, both women could not be awake at the same time, with Elena choosing to be “dead.”

Well that is until now. We don’t exactly know how she finally returns to the living but we do know she’s super confused.

In the new teaser, we see Elena returning to Mystic Falls high school and looking at her old cheerleader pics before asking, “what happened. why am I here right now.”

Fingers crossed that this isn’t a dream and the gang found a way to break her link with Bonnie, without having to kill her.

TVD’s series finale airs March 10th on The CW!