Blondes have more fun?

Javy Baez showed up to spring training today looking unrecognizable!

The Cubs infielder dyed his hair PLATINUM BLONDE.

His reason?

“I tried to dye my hair and have less people recognize me but it didn’t really work.”

Is that #Cubs 2B Javy Baez and his blond hair?@baseballinfocus pic pic.twitter.com/yxs7Ks1RIm — Chris De Luca (@ChrisDeLuca) February 14, 2017

Well duh – in fact it backfired because he’s drawing even more attention to himself now but that’s just the burden of being a celebrity in Chicago!

Personally, we think he looks good either way!