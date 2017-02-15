Champion Is Threatening To Sue ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl

“Cash me ousside” girl is getting a swift lesson in copyright infringement.

Hanes is threatening a lawsuit against Danielle Bregoli for her blatant rip-off of the Champion logo.

Lol why I'm counting ones??😂😂😂😂 maybe cuz I haven't got to the hunnids yet🤔🙄😌 BHABIE STILL BHAD THO😌❤️ hoodie by @pizzaslime link in bio A post shared by Slimthugga (@bhadbhabie) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:34am PST

In the letter, obtained by TMZ, Hanes accuses the Bregolis of using the identical stylized “C” it uses for its Champion logo.

The company says it needs to protect its “extensive consumer goodwill and reputation.”

Translation: “Cash Me Ousside” ain’t spokeswoman material.

