Watch Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge Perform on Fallon

By Hayden Wright

As a duo, Anderson .Paak and producer Knxwledge are known as NxWorries, and the pair stopped by Jimmy Fallon’s show for an elaborate Valentine’s Day performance. The set told the story of a man (.Paak) working to earn back trust from the ladies in his life after an act of infidelity. By the end of “What More Can I Say,” the two women have moved on with Knxwledge, giving the love parable a bittersweet twist.

“What More Can I Say” comes from NxWorries’ album Yes Lawd! and blends whimsical symphonic elements with personal storytelling. Paak may have lost the Best New Artist GRAMMY to Chance the Rapper, but his inventive take on hip-hop is still turning heads. Watch his Tonight Show appearance with Knxwledge below.